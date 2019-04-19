Arts & Entertainment

'Earth' music video by Philly rapper David Burd brings together celebs for good cause

Earth Day is Monday, but we got an early tribute to Mother Nature.

Philadelphia rapper David Burd, who goes by the stage name LD, posted his new song to YouTube late Thursday night, simply called "Earth."

The video has brought together an entire galaxy of musical superstars.

Justin Bieber voices a baboon and Ariana Grande is the voice of a zebra.

The video also includes Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, SIA, Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, 76ers' Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Psy, and Kris Wu Choir lending their voices.

All the proceeds of '"Earth" go to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to support the environment.

DiCaprio also makes an animated appearance in the video.

On Twitter, the actor wrote a thank you message to Burd and "all the artists that came together to make this happen."

Though the video is mostly animated, there is some content that may not be appropriate for all ages. You can view the music video here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daycelebrityentertainmentjustin bieberjoel embiidmusicsnoop dogged sheeranariana grande
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News