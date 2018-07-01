ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Drake opens up about fatherhood on new album 'Scorpion'

Rapper Drake is making headlines after the release of his highly anticipated album - where he confirmed that he is a new father.

The album, entitled "Scorpion," was released on Thursday, and Drake did not shy away from rapper Pusha-T's allegation that the Toronto artist has been hiding a child.

On several extremely candid tracks, Drake confirms that he is indeed a father, saying in one song, " I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid."

The child's mother is reportedly a French artist and former adult-film star, but Drake has not confirmed that.
