ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Drake and Migos add third Houston show

EMBED </>More Videos

Drake and The Three Amigos are coming to the Toyota Center in September and October. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Drake is adding a third Houston show on his 'Aubrey and the Three Migos' tour.

The rapper will be joined by hip-hop trio Migos for the national tour, which kicks off in July in Salt Lake City.

In addition to their stops at the Toyota Center on Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30, Drake and Migos will also be performing in Houston on Tuesday, Oct. 2.


The third Houston date is among the 11 added shows coming to North American cities this summer and fall.

The tour announcement follows the release of Drake's hit singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What," leading up to his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion.

American Express card members can get tickets for the newly added dates beginning Tuesday, June 12 at noon through Thursday, June 14 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public Friday, June 15 at Ticketmaster.com, most Houston area Randall's stores or by phone at 1-866-4-HOUTIX.

Tickets for the previous dates went on sale in May.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertmusicdrakehip-hoptoyota centerHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News