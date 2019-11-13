Dolly Parton superfan's home 'practically a museum' to icon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5692758" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Women of country music take spotlight at the CMA Awards

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton has many devoted fans, but one man from the Houston-area might outdo them all.Ray Tatum has loved the country icon since he was 4 years old. In the decades since then, he's collected autographed posters and pictures, wigs, a rare pinball machine and more.He even has an autographed white limousine toy. It's a collectible from her "White Limozeen" album.Over the years, Tatum has gotten up close and personal with Parton. How close?"Her smell is just amazing," Tatum told ABC13.Tatum has met her several times. At one appearance in Houston, he said he even got to kiss Patron.Why does he love Parton so much?"She is the most uplifting person in the world," said Tatum.Tatum says Dolly appreciates people of all races, religions and backgrounds."Not matter what she will tell you, 'Just be you. You be comfortable in you,'" said Tatum.