Arts & Entertainment

Dolly Parton superfan's home 'practically a museum' to icon

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton has many devoted fans, but one man from the Houston-area might outdo them all.

Ray Tatum has loved the country icon since he was 4 years old. In the decades since then, he's collected autographed posters and pictures, wigs, a rare pinball machine and more.

He even has an autographed white limousine toy. It's a collectible from her "White Limozeen" album.

Over the years, Tatum has gotten up close and personal with Parton. How close?

"Her smell is just amazing," Tatum told ABC13.

Tatum has met her several times. At one appearance in Houston, he said he even got to kiss Patron.

Why does he love Parton so much?

"She is the most uplifting person in the world," said Tatum.

Tatum says Dolly appreciates people of all races, religions and backgrounds.

"Not matter what she will tell you, 'Just be you. You be comfortable in you,'" said Tatum.

SEE ALSO: Women of country music take spotlight at the CMA Awards
EMBED More News Videos

Women of country music take spotlight at the CMA Awards

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgalvestoncountry music awards
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of SE Texas under freeze warning and hard freeze warning
First-time truck buyer Turns to Ted to get deposit back
Video shows purse-snatching victim dragged down escalator
Why does the cold trigger tire pressure warning?
Man convicted in 2-year-old's death escapes murder charge
Ex-Astros pitcher accuses team of stealing signs in 2017
Lyft driver fights off passenger who tried to steal purse
Show More
Need a 3D printer? There's free access to one at the library
What is an impeachment inquiry?
Astros stars enjoy off-season with Caribbean trip
7-year-old honorary officer Abigail Arias laid to rest
14-year-old boy found shot inside of crashed vehicle dies
More TOP STORIES News