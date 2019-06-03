Arts & Entertainment

Disney's Toy Story 4 brings an RV loaded with activities to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fun-filled RV will be arriving in Houston soon to promote the upcoming film, Toy Story Story 4.

The "Toy Story 4" Summer Road Trip will have games, characters and activities for all the family to enjoy.



Go RVing is providing the RV for the event.

They're teaming up with Disney and Pixar in celebration of the movie and to inspire RV travel that takes family and friends on unforgettable adventures, just like Bonnie's family and the "Toy Story 4" friends.

Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep will be aboard to meet visitors and they are bringing some new friends along for the ride.



The exciting event will be at the Houston Downtown Aquarium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 3.

The Downtown Aquarium is located at 410 Bagby Street.

Toy Story 4 is a Disney movie which is the parent company of this station.
