disney

Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist Erin Ramos talks making movie magic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Disney's "Frozen 2" is coming to theaters this month! Amidst the growing anticipation for the "Frozen" sequel, effects artist Erin Ramos opened up about her role in the film.

She didn't work on the original movie, but was brought in for the creation of imagery on which this film's concept hinges - water.

WATCH: New 'Frozen 2' trailer debuts during 'Good Morning America'

With Elsa being the "ice queen," water is a major theme and used in a variety of visually fascinating ways throughout.

Ramos talks about how she brings water to life, and about her career path that led to working on other movies, like "Moana," in which she contributed to the magic of Disney.

Watch the video posted above to see more on the creation of "Frozen 2," which debuts on Nov. 22.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoartmoviesfrozenmoviedisneymovie newsu.s. & worldmovie sequels
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Disney, Toys for Tots team up for World's Ultimate Toy Drive
Deals and discounts on Disney+
Docu-series about guide dogs coming to Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These schools are the top ranked in the Houston area
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Horrible accident leaves mom fighting for her future
Bun B says 'maybe' to mayoral run as he backs Rodney Reed
Woman trying to get to hospital ends up having baby on I-45
These alternatives are cheaper than Botox but are they better?
Kanye calls himself the "greatest artist that God has ever created"
Show More
What was that black smoke in the sky? An 18-wheeler on fire
Astros star Josh Reddick attends jury duty in Harris County
Dog Day event at Galleria has photo shoots for dogs
Here's when the next cold front is coming
20th anniversary of the Aggie bonfire tragedy
More TOP STORIES News