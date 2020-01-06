Arts & Entertainment

Disney's 'Frozen 2' becomes highest-grossing film directed by a woman

"Frozen 2'' on Sunday reached $1.33 billion in the box office, making it the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman in worldwide ticket sales.

Jennifer Lee co-directed both "Frozen" films with Chris Buck and now runs Disney Animation.

RELATED: 'Frozen 2' review: Visually stunning and worthy successor to the original

With this accolade, she surpassed her own record from the first "Frozen" at $1.28 billion.

"Frozen 2" also charts as the highest-grossing animated film, so long as you don't count last year's "Lion King," which finished at $1.66 billion.

Disney considers that remake live-action even though it was largely computer-generated.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozenmoviesdisneymovie newsmovie reviewu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen love triangle leaves one dead, the other charged with murder
Proposal video shows joyous couple days before fiancée was killed
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
League City detective arrested for DWI with a child in the car
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Deshaun Watson describes the play that made him flex
Show More
HFD rescues man out of rushing water after trying to save dog
Ellen DeGeneres honored for 'outstanding contributions' to TV at Globes
Tom Hanks chokes up talking about family at Golden Globes
Baby rushed to Houston fire station by mother dies: police
Irwin family saved over 90,000 animals in Australia fires
More TOP STORIES News