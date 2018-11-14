ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney releases new 'Dumbo' trailer for upcoming live-action adaptation

(Walt Disney Studios)

Calling all "Dumbo" fans, the new trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation is here!


The live-action "Dumbo" expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.

But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

The film is directed by Tim Burton and features a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It utilizes state-of-the-art visual effects to portray Dumbo and many of his four-legged counterparts.

"Dumbo" hits theaters on March 29, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsdisneytrailers
Related
Disney's live-action 'Dumbo' gets teaser trailer
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
Holiday events in your community
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police kill man accused of striking cars with flag pole
Police called on black grad student at West U library
Skin clinic's supervising doctor charged in illegal Botox case
Cruz and O'Rourke go viral for post-election pic together
School increases security after student killed in gang war
Rabbit badly burned in SoCal wildfires expected to be okay
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
Show More
Girl accidentally shot by guard back at home with family
Astros' Justin Verlander runner-up in AL Cy Young race
Video shows 2 men wanted in convenience store clerk's killing
Man sentenced in accidental shooting of 14-year-old-girl
Turtles rescued in midst of cool freeze in Galveston
More News