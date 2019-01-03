Walt Disney Studios is celebrating its second biggest year of any in the history of the box office.The company made more than $7 billion globally in 2018, becoming the only studio to ever reach that high of a number.Disney was so successful that the only studio that could beat it last year is Disney in 2016.That year, the company posted $7.6 billion, setting a new global record.Analysts said Disney was helped by the number of blockbusters it released last year, including Marvel's 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Infinity War.'