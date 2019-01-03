ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney posts second best year ever at the box office in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

MARVEL-OUS: With 'Black Panther' and the help of 'Avengers: Infinity War,' Disney raked in $7 billion globally in 2018.

BURBANK, California (KTRK) --
Walt Disney Studios is celebrating its second biggest year of any in the history of the box office.

The company made more than $7 billion globally in 2018, becoming the only studio to ever reach that high of a number.

Disney was so successful that the only studio that could beat it last year is Disney in 2016.

That year, the company posted $7.6 billion, setting a new global record.

Analysts said Disney was helped by the number of blockbusters it released last year, including Marvel's 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneymarvelu.s. & worldmoviesbusinessCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak
Meet the man behind Scooby Doo-inspired vehicle
5 can't-miss films worth checking out in Houston this week
RodeoHouston lineup leaks for second time on Ticketmaster
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in custody after 3 children found dead in apartment
RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak
Sheriff releases sketch of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' killer
UH welcomes new football coach despite questions over hiring
$100,000 reward offered for Jazmine Barnes' killer
Jazmine Barnes: What we know about 7-year-old murdered
Gov. Abbott calls for state takeover of Houston schools
Meet the man behind Scooby Doo-inspired vehicle
Show More
Man with dementia goes missing near Tomball Parkway
Video: Dust devil sweeps up paraglider
19-year-old killed in 'No Lackin Challenge' shooting
Fiery Florida crash kills 6, injures 8
Southwest Airlines founder dies at 87
More News