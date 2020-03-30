Coronavirus

Disney offers virtual version of 'Magic Happens' parade on Youtube amid COVID-19 closure

As Disneyland Resort remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new virtual parade is bringing some of the magic of the park right to your home.

The eight-minute virtual viewing of "Magic Happens" features parade floats with that pay tribute to classics such as "The Sword in the Stone" and "Cinderella" as well as more recent films such as "Frozen 2" and "Coco."

The parade debuted in late February and had only been running for two weeks before the Anaheim park shuttered its gates due to the coronavirus emergency.

Both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World will remain closed "until further notice," officials announced last week.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority," a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Disney will continue to pay hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.

EMBED More News Videos

The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneycoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & worlddisney worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How long will it really take to get your stimulus check?
County Judge Hidalgo provides update on COVID-19
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 10 deaths and 1,017 cases
Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
County Judge Hidalgo provides update on COVID-19
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana
Fort Bend County to open 1st free coronavirus testing site
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 10 deaths and 1,017 cases
How long will it really take to get your stimulus check?
Macy's, Kohl's, Gap to furlough majority of their workers
Show More
Salvation Army trailer used to feed hundreds stolen
MD Anderson getting 3D-printed masks made by Toyota
Cool front brings beautiful weather Tuesday and Wednesday
Wall Street's rally rolls on, led by health care stocks
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
More TOP STORIES News