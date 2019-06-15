Disney Channel's "Just Roll With It" is a new interactive show

NEW YORK -- Entertainment has become much more interactive in the 21st century, and the folks at The Disney Channel have figured out an innovative way to play to that trend. The new show is called, "Just Roll With It."The first show explains that, the studio audience gets to vote on what happens in scenes.Several times each episode, the action will be interrupted by a loud noise. The scene stops. How it continues depends on how members of the studio audience vote. They have three choices.When the scene resumes, the actors have no idea what is going to happen next. They just roll with it!Young Ramon Reed learned to expect the unexpected doing live theater."I didn't really have extreme improv experience prior to the show," he said. "But I did do "The Lion King" on Broadway and the national tour, and you know anything can go wrong."That was great training for this show.Ramon was one of the stars greeting members of The Boys and Girls Clubs, gathered for an advance screening of the Disney Channel's new series. I asked one girl if the show is cool? Yes! Another said "there's lots of funny parts, and I like to laugh."The kids and the cast had a meeting of the minds."It's a great experience for me and for them because I remember I grew-up watching Disney Channel, and I was a huge fan, and I remember wanting to meet my idols and wanting to meet the people that I saw," Ramon's co-star, Kaylin Hayman, said.Watching Kaylin and Ramon is to watch two stars of tomorrow who are here today!"These kids are so skilled and talented. There is no difference between working with them and working with adults. They're better than a lot of adults that I've worked with," Suzi Barrett, who plays mom on the show, said.A first look of "Just Roll With It" debuts Friday, June 14 (9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW and moves to its regular day/time on Wednesday, July 19 at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.