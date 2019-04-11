'Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2' docu-series to chronicle making of 'Frozen' sequel

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney is pulling back the curtain to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Frozen 2."The company has commissioned "Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2," a documentary series chronicling the making of the "Frozen" sequel, Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Jennifer Lee announced to investors Thursday. The documentary series will premiere on Disney+, the company's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service launching later this year.Lee described the series as real and raw, saying that it "showcases our collaborative environment in a way we have never shared before." It focuses on the cast, music team and other teams involved in the production of the film."Nothing is off limits," she said.Lee teased that "Into the Unknown" is also the title of a song in "Frozen 2.""Frozen 2" will hit theaters November 22, 2019, and will make its streaming debut on Disney+ during summer 2020."Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2" is just one of the pieces of original programming in development for Disney+. The streamer's programming slate also features a remake of "Lady and the Tramp," a "High School Musical" television series, a Marvel series about Loki, and "The Mandalorian," a Star Wars live-action series. It will feature content from Disney's stable of brands including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.