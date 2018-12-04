ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

They'll be there for you: 'Friends' staying on Netflix after uproar over removal rumors

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't worry. Your favorite pals who like to hang out at Central Perk aren't going anywhere - yet.

The show will go on - at least for now.

Some fans of the popular TV show "Friends" may have thought the crew would no longer be there for them as rumors swirled Netflix was going to remove the classic sitcom.

It all started because there had been a notice on the streaming platform saying episodes would only be available until Jan. 1, 2019.

Well, put that fear to rest. The gang will certainly be palling around Central Perk cafe for at least a little while longer.

An executive with ties to the show's contract tells USA Today the show will continue to be available next year.

According to USA Today, some fans even threatened to cancel their Netflix subscription, saying the only reason they have it is to see "Friends."

Well, crisis averted.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixtelevision
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
Waffle House hero subs in after Kid Rock ousted from parade
Radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' amid #MeToo
Oosterhouse talks 'Heavyweights' episode of 'Light Fight'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Member of 'Texas 7' prison-break gang set for execution
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing Florida woman
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Show More
Wallet missing for 4 years found at Hersheypark
Pres. George H.W. Bush honored at US Capitol
Pres. George H.W. Bush honored in star-studded tribute
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
More News