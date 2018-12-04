The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r — Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018

The show will go on - at least for now.Some fans of the popular TV show "Friends" may have thought the crew would no longer be there for them as rumors swirled Netflix was going to remove the classic sitcom.It all started because there had been a notice on the streaming platform saying episodes would only be available until Jan. 1, 2019.Well, put that fear to rest. The gang will certainly be palling around Central Perk cafe for at least a little while longer.An executive with ties to the show's contract tells USA Today the show will continue to be available next year.According to USA Today, some fans even threatened to cancel their Netflix subscription, saying the only reason they have it is to see "Friends."Well, crisis averted.