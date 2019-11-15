Deals and discounts on Disney+

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every review I have seen says Disney+ is a great deal at $6.99 a month. But what if you could get it even cheaper... maybe for free?
The front page of DisneyPlus.com explains the service and has a blue box that says, "Start Free Trial."
You can sign up and check out the service for free for 7 days. Spend some time with Disney+ and if you decide it is not for you, cancel your subscription and you won't pay a dime.
If you need more time to decide, head on over to Verizon. The wireless and internet giant is offering a free first year subscription to Disney+ to its customers who have unlimited wireless service or home internet from Verizon. If you have either, you just sign up, no problem. If you don't you can switch to the services and then get the deal.
If you are in the market for a TV, LG is offering free Disney+ to those who purchase certain TV sets. Some get a year of service for free, others six months. You must buy the TV in a certain period, basically between now and early February. There are rules and paperwork, so be sure to read the fine print before buying.
And finally back to the Disney+ website. It says -- and most people understand -- that the service is $6.99 a month. It is -- but if you sign up for a year, you get two months for free, bringing your cost to less than $6 a month.
You can also bundle Disney + with Hulu and ESPN+. The total cost is $12.99 a month: that is a $5 a month savings.
Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
