Arts & Entertainment

David Giuntoli has 'A Million Little Things' to love about working on ABC drama

By
GLENDALE, Calif. -- Actor David Giuntoli plays the resident bad boy on ABC's "A Million Little Things." "Faithful husband" are two words you wouldn't use to describe him. In person, David is charming and funny and certainly interesting to interview. Although his alter ego has definitely had his share of uncomfortable moments.

"When I read the pilot, he was the most charming guy. He was great," said Giuntoli. "And then the last couple pages, I'm like, 'Oh my God, he philanders with his best friend's, who then kills himself, wife. How's he gonna be likeable?' Answer in short? He's not."

On screen, there has been plenty of drama.

"Watching Grace Park, who plays Katherine Saville, my wife on the show, is like watching "The Passion of the Christ." They make this woman suffer!" said Giuntoli.

But when it comes to what's behind-the-scenes... no drama at all!

"It's very hard to get a job when you're an actor. It's really rare to be on a show that you enjoy," said Giuntoli. "We all enjoy our show and I think we're all old enough to know that we're in a kind of a precious position."

"A Million Little Things" airs Thursday nights on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbor charged after Harding raid released from jail
High school student suffers possible 'vaping overdose': HFD
Man sues church and HPD officer after Taser used on him
Texans tailgaters team up for domestic abuse victims
District judge under indictment plans campaign
Siblings get teens to pledge against distracted driving
Multiple agencies involved in hazmat drug operation
Show More
You can win $500 on Thanksgiving by just solving riddles
Airplane engine catches fire during flight
Colorado county closes schools due to mystery virus
Pawn shop customer shot while trying to stop robbers dies
UNSOLVED: 'Princess Blue' found dead on gravel road nearly 30 years ago
More TOP STORIES News