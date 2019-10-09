Dave Chappelle hangs out with Johnny Dang, Paul Wall, Trae Tha Truth during surprise Houston stop

The surprise show at the House of Blues came after he popped up at Rudyard's British Pub for an open mic night.
Before he took the stage at the House of Blues, Chappelle toasted good times with some good friends and H-town staples in the music industry, including rappers Z-Ro and Paul Wall and jeweler to the stars, Johnny Dang.
Dang posted about the meet-up on Instagram, calling it an honor to have the legendary comedian there.
Dang also mentioned that Chappelle "loved the new store. What do you think he picked up while he was here?"
While we don't have the scoop on Chappelle's bling buy, we do know he made time for rapper Trae Tha Truth, also pictured with the star.
Fans said they tried to grab tickets to see Chappelle's stand-up, but they sold out quickly after going on sale 3 p.m. the day of the show, which was slated for 11 p.m.
"I checked at 3:20 to buy 2 tickets and they were sold out," one person wrote on the House of Blues Facebook page.
"The closest I got in line was 60 people ahead of me. I'm pretty sure it sold out in about 30 seconds or a minute at most," another fan said.
If you missed out this time, keep your eyes peeled. You never know when Dave Chappelle could pop up!