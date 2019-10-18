Dave Chappelle to perform 3 surprise shows this weekend

After a series of surprise shows last week at the House of Blues, he's back for three more shows.
The venue announced Chappelle will do a show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in the Bronze Peacock Room, and just like last week's shows, tickets will go on sale to the public at 3 p.m.
House of Blues made the announcement on its Instagram page earlier Friday.
While Chappelle has been in town, he's stopped by to see some famous friends.
Before he took the stage at the House of Blues last week, Chappelle toasted with some H-town staples in the music industry, including rappers Z-Ro and Paul Wall and jeweler to the stars, Johnny Dang.
Dang posted about the meet-up on Instagram, calling it an honor to have the legendary comedian there.
Dang also mentioned that Chappelle "loved the new store. What do you think he picked up while he was here?"
While we don't have the scoop on Chappelle's bling buy, we do know he made time for rapper Trae Tha Truth, also pictured with the star.
Fans said they tried to grab tickets to see Chappelle's stand-up last week, but they sold out quickly.
"I checked at 3:20 to buy 2 tickets and they were sold out," one person wrote on the House of Blues Facebook page.
"The closest I got in line was 60 people ahead of me. I'm pretty sure it sold out in about 30 seconds or a minute at most," another fan said.
If you missed out the first time around, it looks like Dave Chappelle believes in second, third, fourth and fifth chances!
