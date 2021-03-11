entertainment

Dave Chappelle rebounds from COVID-19 to hold 3 Houston shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dave Chappelle isn't backing down from holding shows despite catching COVID-19 earlier this year.

On the contrary, Chappelle has booked three nights of shows inside his venue of choice in Houston: the House of Blues.

The comedian has scheduled shows each night next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 23-25. Shows begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through the Live Nation website.

There are some things you should know if you plan on watching the show dubbed "Dave Chappelle and Friends."

Like his previous engagement last November, you must be 18 or older and will be required to pass a rapid COVID-19 test, which will begin at 5 p.m. each night. Those with negative test results will be allowed in, while refunds will be made available for those who receive a positive result. Other people who are part of the party with the positive result will also be denied entrance.

Guests and staff are required to wear masks, according to the venue.

There is an overall ticket limit of eight, and as has been customary throughout all of his performances, Chappelle's show allows no cellphones or recording devices.



Despite the pandemic and various local protocols, Chappelle has been one of a few comedians currently holding live performances, mainly in states with relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

Most notably, Chappelle performed in his home state of Ohio and in the Austin area, where he was forced to cancel shows in January when he came down with COVID-19.

The video above is from a previous story.
