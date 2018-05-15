HOUSTON, Texas --In news that reads almost like a presidential ticket announcement, comedy giants Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart have revealed they will share the stage on an exclusive, limited run of shows this June. The seven-date outing will hit Houston, Boston, and El Paso - with two Houston dates at Smart Financial Centre: June 21 and 22.
The two icons - both of whom have fans pining for any serious return since their respective TV days - last performed together in August 2017 at Radio City Music Hall.
As a nod to real fans and an attempt to thwart scalpers or bots, all tickets for the run of shows will be sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Registration for the Verified Fan program will be available Monday, May 14 through Wednesday, May 16 at 10 pm EST. Tickets for registered fans - only - will go on sale beginning Friday, May 18 at 10 am local time, while limited supplies last.
