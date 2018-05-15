ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart team up for super-exclusive summer comedy tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Comedy duo Dave Chappelle and Jon Steward will perform two shows in Sugar Land (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
In news that reads almost like a presidential ticket announcement, comedy giants Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart have revealed they will share the stage on an exclusive, limited run of shows this June. The seven-date outing will hit Houston, Boston, and El Paso - with two Houston dates at Smart Financial Centre: June 21 and 22.

The two icons - both of whom have fans pining for any serious return since their respective TV days - last performed together in August 2017 at Radio City Music Hall.

As a nod to real fans and an attempt to thwart scalpers or bots, all tickets for the run of shows will be sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Registration for the Verified Fan program will be available Monday, May 14 through Wednesday, May 16 at 10 pm EST. Tickets for registered fans - only - will go on sale beginning Friday, May 18 at 10 am local time, while limited supplies last.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHouston CultureMapcomedyHoustonSugar Land
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News