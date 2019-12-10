the view

Darlene Love returning to 'The View' for annual 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' performance

Darlene Love performs "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on Friday, December 15, 2017, on "The View." (ABC/Lou Rocco)

By Danny Clemens
Darlene Love will perform her holiday standard "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on "The View" this month, keeping a decades-long tradition alive.

Love's performance, which will air on Dec. 20, will mark the fifth consecutive year that she's performed the song on "The View." Prior to her performances on the ABC daytime talker, Love performed the song annually (with one exception) for nearly three decades on both iterations of David Letterman's late-night talk shows.

During her time on "The View," Love has performed the song with a variety of special guests including Fantasia Barrino, Bryan Adams and Patti LaBelle. She teased in a Facebook post that she had booked a "VERY special guest to sing with me" for her 2019 performance.



"I'll give ya a hint! He's super sexy, one of the top young R&B vocalists in the biz currently and he recently posted a photo of his social pages that went viral," she wrote.

"Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" became a holiday classic despite being released on the day of President John F. Kennedy's assasination in 1963, according to an account from music-rights organization BMI. The song has since been covered by Mariah Carey, Michael Buble, Leighton Meester, Idina Menzel, Lucy Hale and other artists.

Catch Darlene Love's performance on "The View" on Dec. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT|PT.

