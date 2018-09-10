ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

This guy has the moves to bring smiles to children's hospital patients

Dancing doctor helps bring smiles to children's hospital patients

By
LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
A physician assistant in Los Angeles has put a new twist on healing by dancing with his patients.

PA Tony Adkins has become known as the 'dancing doctor' at Children's Hospital of Orange County.

Adkins began dancing with his young patients a year ago, and has become a hit on social media.

He says it's a way to make his young patients feel like kids again. Many ask him to bust a move when he visits their rooms.

Nurses say Adkins lights up every room he walks in, and kids that haven't smiled in days suddenly start smiling.

Many have compared him to Patch Adams, the physician made famous in a movie, who traveled around the world dressed as a clown.

So if you see him, Adkins just might ask, "Are you ready to Rumba?"
