Cypress woman secures golden ticket at American Idol audition

But her singing wasn't the only thing that blew them away.
Ren Patrick, 26, had a rocky past. After being in an abusive relationship for almost nine years, Patrick said she received some much-needed advice years ago from head judge Katy Perry.
"I actually went to one of my first Hollywood parties about seven years ago," Patrick said. "We were having a pretty nasty argument and you (Perry) walked by and you were like, 'Eww, dump him.'"
After sharing her story, Patrick impressed the judges with her talent and earned a golden ticket to Hollywood.
Perry went on to tweet about Patrick following the audition, calling her brave and inspiring.
You are brave and your story will inspire so many others @RenPatrick. Can’t wait to see you continue this journey. And did you see that performance @robynkonichiwa? 🤩 #AmericanIdol— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 9, 2020
WATCH ALSO: Houston area singer to be featured on American Idol this Sunday