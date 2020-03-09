Cypress woman secures golden ticket at American Idol audition

You are brave and your story will inspire so many others @RenPatrick. Can’t wait to see you continue this journey. And did you see that performance @robynkonichiwa? 🤩 #AmericanIdol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 9, 2020

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman from Cypress is headed to Hollywood after wowing the American Idol judges during her audition.But her singing wasn't the only thing that blew them away.Ren Patrick, 26, had a rocky past. After being in an abusive relationship for almost nine years, Patrick said she received some much-needed advice years ago from head judge Katy Perry."I actually went to one of my first Hollywood parties about seven years ago," Patrick said. "We were having a pretty nasty argument and you (Perry) walked by and you were like, 'Eww, dump him.'"After sharing her story, Patrick impressed the judges with her talent and earned a golden ticket to Hollywood.Perry went on to tweet about Patrick following the audition, calling her brave and inspiring.