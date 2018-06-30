'Cupid Shuffle' coming to Freedom Over Texas!

The stages are going up for Houston's biggest bash of the year! Cupid and the Dance Party Express will open the Citgo main stage at Freedom Over Texas on Wednesday, July 4.The 'Cupid Shuffle' was first released back in 2007, but the song and dance craze is still sweeping the country. ABC 13 & You caught up with Cupid, who says he came up with the song and the popular line dance while recording in the studio one day. He wanted to create an easy line dance that anyone could learn. The 'Cupid Shuffle' quickly went viral on YouTube, bringing in thousands of views.The 'Cupid Shuffle' even broke a Guinness World Record in 2008, for the largest line dance in history. Cupid led 17,000 people in The Cupid Shuffle' at the Ebony Black Family Reunion Tour in Atlanta.Cupid will kick off the performances at Freedom Over Texas at 4:30 pm at Eleanor Tinsley Park. Following Cupid will be the Mavericks and headliner Chris Young.Tickets to Freedom Over Texas are $8 in advance until July 3, or $10 at the gate. Admission is free for children ages 5 and younger. For tickets and information on parking and featured entertainers, click here.