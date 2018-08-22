MOVIE SEQUELS

'Crazy Rich Asians' to get a sequel after becoming a box office hit

The author behind the book-turned-blockbuster has close ties to Houston.

The fans have spoken at the box office. "Crazy Rich Asians" is a certified hit. Now, the movie with Houston ties is on its way to getting a sequel.

The creative team behind the movie is working with the Clear Lake author who wrote the trilogy.

Author Kevin Kwan has two more books called "China Rich Girlfriend" and "Rich People Problems."

"Crazy Rich Asians" had the highest opening for a romantic comedy since 2015.

RELATED: 'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan claims his roots in Clear Lake-area of Houston
