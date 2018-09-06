ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned in bathtub after drinking

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer Dolores O'Riordan of Irish band The Cranberries has died, her publicist said. She was 46 years old.

LONDON, England --
A British coroner says The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died accidentally from drowning because of alcohol intoxication.

Witnesses told a coroner's inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court on Thursday that O'Riordan was found submerged in her bathtub at a London hotel in January.

The 46-year-old didn't leave a note and there was no evidence of self-harm.

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe ruled O'Riordan's death an accident.

The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the '90s with songs including "Dream," ''Linger" and "Zombie."

The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later. The Cranberries released the acoustic album "Something Else" in 2017 and had been due to tour Europe and North America. The tour was cut short because O'Riordan was suffering from back problems.

In 2014, O'Riordan was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined 6,000 euros ($6,600).
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusicu.s. & worldfamous death
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in 'Wizard of Oz' recovered
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Carjacking victim uses app to help police track down suspect
Astros honor college baseball player who died rescuing brother
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Woman pistol-whipped while walking dog in W. Houston
Are you overworked? You could win a free trip to Tahiti
Copper thieves target Houston nonprofit's A/C unit
Veteran job fair to hire hundreds in downtown Houston
Ravenous coyotes are "eating everything they can": Neighbors
Show More
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Tyler Perry raising money to solve cold cases of 2 men
Prairie View A&M student killed in botched drug deal, police say
Digital Deal of the Day
Sick passengers, crew hospitalized after flight lands in NYC
More News