Couple snags picture with Keanu Reeves at their wedding

(Courtesy: Darlette DeBruner Camara-Hayman)

SANTA CRUZ, California --
A couple had quite the surprise guest at their wedding in Santa Cruz last weekend.

Leslie Walker and Jarrod Camara live in Santa Rosa, but for years have been vacationing in Santa Cruz and even got engaged at the Dream Inn.

As the couple walked toward their ceremony at the Dream Inn, a groomsman said Keanu Reeves was in the hotel bar.

Camara's mom, Darlette, said her son is a huge fan.

"To have him there was just the icing on the cake so to speak! I was just like, 'I can't believe it's Keanu Reeves, right there,'" Darlette said. "He was just so sweet, the nicest person. We walked in, he was in his motorcycle gear having a drink and coffee or whatever and we interrupted him and he was so gracious."

Now the newlyweds are in Hawaii on their honeymoon, but Camara's mom says this will be a story to tell for years to come.
