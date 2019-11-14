country music awards

Country's female legends kick off 2019 CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Female acts may be scarce on contemporary country radio and the country charts, but they brought girl power to the 2019 Country Music Association with a resilient performance featuring top women from the genre, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood to Reba McEntire.

The three acts, who are hosting Wednesday's show together, were joined by Tanya Tucker, Terri Clark, Crystal Gayle, Sara Evans, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride and more, singing classic country songs across two stages.

After the performance Parton asked, "What do you call three women hosting the CMAs?"

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2019 CMA Awards nominees, winners

"Your lucky night," she screamed.

McEntire added they joined forces to host the show and perform the opening number to inspire young women watching the awards show from their TV screens.

The trio performed "Until the Day They Lay Me Down" to start the show, which opened with several other medleys by performers including Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and other members of the supergroup The Highwaywomen.

Check out some clips from the star-studded performance below:




The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicaward showscarrie underwoodnashvillecountry music awards
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
CMAS 2019 red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
On The Red Carpet at CMA Awards in Nashville
CMA Awards to reach beyond boundaries of country music
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad charged after 3-year-old accidentally shot, killed himself
$400K worth of liquid cocaine discovered in shampoo bottles
Justin Verlander wins 2nd Cy Young Award in close vote
How Deputy Dhaliwal's family is coping months after his murder
Cocaine mailed to Houston police with list of names
Incredibly rare clouded leopard cubs born at Houston Zoo
Wild chase through quiet street captured on doorbell cam
Show More
Man wanted in road rage shooting of student on Halloween
Youth minister acquitted in sex assault case
$100K in gold and silver up for grabs in Houston treasure hunt
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Prepare for a cold, cloudy, and wet Thursday
More TOP STORIES News