How cool is this?! @MaddieandTae are visiting Waltrip High School to meet with band students here. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/fe5H3MPLT6 — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) September 17, 2018

Two young country superstars visited Waltrip High School Monday and talked with students about their experiences of getting into the music business.Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, better known as "Maddie and Tae," have been working together for seven years."Whatever you're doing, make it unique and make it authentic to who you are because there are so many people trying to do the same thing and that's what's going to separate you from everything else," said Marlow.Marlow was born and raised in Sugar Land and she credits elementary school music classes with getting her involved in music. Dye, who is from Oklahoma, was home-schooled and says she wishes she could have attended music classes at a young age."All subjects are important," explained Dye, "but music is the one where you teach life skills and it's more about self-expression and confidence and being able to just be free and create music."We asked the two women how they stay such good friends."My answer to that is that we are grown women, and being grown women, you respect each other and we lean on each other like we're sisters," said Marlow.