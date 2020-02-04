Arts & Entertainment

This is why people believe Selena Gomez may be performing at RodeoHouston

We know the lineup for most of the concerts for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but on Tuesday, we get to learn the remaining three artists.

This year, the rodeo wanted to announce the Friday performers in a different way - leaving fans wanting more. Houston legend Bun B will let us know who is performing during three separate announcements at three area high schools.

But as we're mere moments away from learning who is coming, some can't help but question if Texas native Selena Gomez will be a headliner.

RELATED: It's time! Last 3 Houston rodeo concerts to be announced

An event website found Monday lists a concert for the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer for Friday, March 6 at NRG, the same place where the rodeo concerts at held.

This is not the first time something like this has been leaked. Just hours before the official RodeoHouston concert lineup was presented, many people had already found it online.

RELATED: RodeoHouston lineup leaked again? Calendar appears to show performers

There is no official word just yet on Gomez, so you'll have to stay tuned to find out.

The first reveal will be at 7:30 a.m., the second one at 10:30 a.m. and the final Friday headliner will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
