Fans are buzzing about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez getting engaged

Could Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez be engaged? (KTRK)

Lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are stirring up engagement rumors.

The couple posted a picture of them spending the Fourth of July together with a trip to the beach, and now fans are going crazy with engagement rumors.

In the picture, Rodriguez is seen laid out, while J-Lo lies on top of him, captioning the photo, "It's the little quiet moments that matter the most."

But what fans noticed was the ring Lopez wore on her ring finger.

Fans commented, wanting to know, if the couple was engaged or married.

The couple has not responded, but the ring is allegedly just a simple piece of gold jewelry.
