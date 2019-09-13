It's a bummer that summer is over, but Ticketmaster is helping you make the most of it.
The ticket company is holding its 'End of Summer, No Bummer,' sale for multiple concerts taking place this fall.
Fans can buy their tickets to see artists like Ciara, Logic, and Zedd for $25 or less.
All you have to do is use the code 'SUM2019' in the 'offer code' box to access the tickets.
For more details, click here.
Concerts you can see for less than $25
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News