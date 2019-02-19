ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Community and culture events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Photo: Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a ladies night out to a craft market, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Ladies Night Out: Valentine Celebration at The Arab American Center- Houston





Ditch the guys for this Ladies Night Out at the Arab American Center. The festivities will include music (DJ Fara7a and Halhula), dancing, food, raffles, door prizes and a bazzar. You can even bring the kids -- there will be babysitting on site.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Arab American Cultural & Community Center, Farouk Shami Hall, 10555 Stancliff Road
Price: Free (Adults); $5 (Children Fee)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

20th Century Glenwood walking tour




This unique, two-hour guided walking tour takes you through the Glenwood Cemetery. The docent will show the group some of the graves of prominent Houstonians who helped shape the city in the 20th century.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Glenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Ave.
Price: Free (Child 11 and under); $10 (Preservation Houston member); $10 (Student). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Najee and Seteria Dorsey's Black Art In America Collection at HMAAC





Artists Najee and Seteria Dorsey are also collectors and founders of Black Art In America (BAIA). Starting this weekend, come check out their " Black Art In America Collection" at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. The exhibit focuses on contemporary artists from the last decade.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.- Tuesday, April 23, 10 p.m.
Where: Houston Museum of African American Culture, 4807 Caroline St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

4th Sunday Kingwood Craft Show - February





This Sunday, bring the family (pets too!) to Town Center Park in Kingwood for the Market Craft Show. Vendors from Texas Trade Days will be offering food, refreshments and one-of-a-kind things for sale, including art, jewelry, clothing and of course, crafts.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 N. Main St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars Countdown: Sandy Kenyon's picks
Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Houston this week
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
50 Cent responds to alleged threat from NYPD commander
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
2 men shot and killed inside home in south Houston
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Cypress coffee shop making big difference in Rwanda
Manny Machado agrees to richest free agency deal in US sports
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Show More
'Culinary Oscars' will reveal finalists at Houston event
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
Houston BBQ company surprises Shepherd with new smoker
'It's been pretty hard:' 10-year-old describes extreme reaction to red dye
Family warning others after small dog snatched by large bird
More News