Community and culture events worth seeking out in Houston this week

From a ladies night out to a craft market, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
Ladies Night Out: Valentine Celebration at The Arab American Center- Houston
Ditch the guys for this Ladies Night Out at the Arab American Center. The festivities will include music (DJ Fara7a and Halhula), dancing, food, raffles, door prizes and a bazzar. You can even bring the kids -- there will be babysitting on site.
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Arab American Cultural & Community Center, Farouk Shami Hall, 10555 Stancliff Road
Price: Free (Adults); $5 (Children Fee)
20th Century Glenwood walking tour
This unique, two-hour guided walking tour takes you through the Glenwood Cemetery. The docent will show the group some of the graves of prominent Houstonians who helped shape the city in the 20th century.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Glenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Ave.
Price: Free (Child 11 and under); $10 (Preservation Houston member); $10 (Student). More ticket options available.
Najee and Seteria Dorsey's Black Art In America Collection at HMAAC
Artists Najee and Seteria Dorsey are also collectors and founders of Black Art In America (BAIA). Starting this weekend, come check out their " Black Art In America Collection" at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. The exhibit focuses on contemporary artists from the last decade.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.- Tuesday, April 23, 10 p.m.
Where: Houston Museum of African American Culture, 4807 Caroline St.
Price: Free
4th Sunday Kingwood Craft Show - February
This Sunday, bring the family (pets too!) to Town Center Park in Kingwood for the Market Craft Show. Vendors from Texas Trade Days will be offering food, refreshments and one-of-a-kind things for sale, including art, jewelry, clothing and of course, crafts.
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 N. Main St.
Price: Free
