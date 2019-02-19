Community and culture events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Ladies Night Out: Valentine Celebration at The Arab American Center- Houston

20th Century Glenwood walking tour

Najee and Seteria Dorsey's Black Art In America Collection at HMAAC

4th Sunday Kingwood Craft Show - February

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a ladies night out to a craft market, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.---Ditch the guys for this Ladies Night Out at the Arab American Center. The festivities will include music (DJ Fara7a and Halhula), dancing, food, raffles, door prizes and a bazzar. You can even bring the kids -- there will be babysitting on site.Friday, Feb. 22, 6-9 p.m.The Arab American Cultural & Community Center, Farouk Shami Hall, 10555 Stancliff RoadFree (Adults); $5 (Children Fee)This unique, two-hour guided walking tour takes you through the Glenwood Cemetery. The docent will show the group some of the graves of prominent Houstonians who helped shape the city in the 20th century.Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-noonGlenwood Cemetery, 2525 Washington Ave.Free (Child 11 and under); $10 (Preservation Houston member); $10 (Student). More ticket options available.Artists Najee and Seteria Dorsey are also collectors and founders of Black Art In America (BAIA). Starting this weekend, come check out their " Black Art In America Collection" at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. The exhibit focuses on contemporary artists from the last decade.Saturday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.- Tuesday, April 23, 10 p.m.Houston Museum of African American Culture, 4807 Caroline St.FreeThis Sunday, bring the family (pets too!) to Town Center Park in Kingwood for the Market Craft Show. Vendors from Texas Trade Days will be offering food, refreshments and one-of-a-kind things for sale, including art, jewelry, clothing and of course, crafts.Sunday, Feb. 24, noon-4 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 N. Main St.Free