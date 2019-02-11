Community and culture events worth seeking out in Houston this week

2nd Annual Valentine's Day Singles Mixer

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a Valentine's Day singles mixer to a fraternity and sorority family day, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.---First, get tips on finding that special someone on Thursday at the second annual Valentine's Day Singles Mixer at The Gite Gallery. The event, which is focused on professional single men and women, will feature a presentation from dating coach Tera Stidum and psychotherapist Nettie Jones, while travel agent Shonta Smith will share ideas on solo travel destinations for 2019. Don't forget to sample the free food and drinks and look for giveaways and other fun activities.The Gite Gallery is, "a commercial art gallery that features beautiful and original paintings, hand-carved wooden statues, bronze sculptures, tribal masks and hats, brightly colored textiles, vintage accent furniture and more," according to the event promoter.Thursday, Feb. 14, 7-10 p.m.The Gite Gallery, 2024 Alabama St.$10Then, the University of Houston - Downtown Campus is hosting Greek Life Family Day. The free event is open to fraternity brothers and sorority sisters and friends and family and is a celebration of Greek life on campus.Friday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m.University of Houston-Downtown (UHD), 201 Girard St., Milam/Travis Room.FreeLastly, the Shrine Cultural & Event Center is hosting the Buy Black Marketplace on Saturday. The event, which is free for shoppers, is the chance to purchase such as items as handmade natural soaps, skincare, perfume oils, books, handmade jewelry and more from black business vendors, as well as live music and food vendors. There will also be an art gallery and free classes focusing on African Holocaust tours, history and reality classes.Saturday, Feb. 16, noon-6 p.m.Shrine Cultural & Event Center, 5309 Martin Luther King Junior Blvd.Free