Comedy events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Photo: Matthias Wagner/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a comedic wine tasting to a stand-up comedy musical.

The Winery Comedy Tour





Stop by Sable Gate Winery for an evening of wine and comedy. Nationally-recognized comedians will be on-site making you laugh as you taste different wines from around the region.

When: Thursday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sable Gate Winery, 2600 Travis St.

Price: $10

"The Eado Comedy Show"





This comedy event takes recommendations from audience members, making each and every show different and unique. The long-form shows draws on the neighborhood vibe and relays ridiculous scenarios and gut-wrenching laughter to those in attendance.

When: Thursday, April 4, 8 p.m.

Where: CSz Arena, 2201 Preston

Price: $5

"Improv! The Musical"





Members of ComedySportz Houston will take the stage and come up with a funny soundtrack and accompanying storyline right before your eyes. This musical rendition of comedy at CSz Arena on Friday night promises fresh content. Bring your thinking cap and make sure you let your voice be heard: the improvisers will be taking suggestions from the audience to custom-tailor the experience to those in attendance.

When: Friday, April 5, 10:30 p.m.

Where: CSz Arena, 2201 Preston

Price: $10

