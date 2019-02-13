ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedy events worth seeking out in Houston this week

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from improv shows to stand up.
"The EaDo Comedy Show"





This edgy improv group will keep you laughing on Valentine's Day. Audience member participation is a key part of the unscripted show, so come come inspired and ready to smile.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Where: CSz Arena, 2201 Preston
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ComedySportz Match





Bring the entire family to this improv comedy show modeled after the TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Two teams will compete for your laughs, with prompts and suggestions for games and scenes coming from audience members.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m.
Where: CSz Arena, 2201 Preston
Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Certified 'Funny' Saturdays" -- Valentine's Weekend Edition





Stop by Grooves of Houston Saturday for a special Valentine's-themed version of their regular comedy show "Certified 'Funny' Saturdays." The show will be headlined by stand up comic Shaddy "Feel Good" McCoy, with a performance by improv group Can't Tell Us Nothing.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
Where: Grooves of Houston, 2300 Pierce
Price: $11-$18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
