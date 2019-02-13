Comedy events worth seeking out in Houston this week

"The EaDo Comedy Show"

ComedySportz Match

"Certified 'Funny' Saturdays" -- Valentine's Weekend Edition

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from improv shows to stand up.---This edgy improv group will keep you laughing on Valentine's Day. Audience member participation is a key part of the unscripted show, so come come inspired and ready to smile.Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.CSz Arena, 2201 Preston$5Bring the entire family to this improv comedy show modeled after the TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Two teams will compete for your laughs, with prompts and suggestions for games and scenes coming from audience members.Friday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m.CSz Arena, 2201 Preston$10Stop by Grooves of Houston Saturday for a special Valentine's-themed version of their regular comedy show "Certified 'Funny' Saturdays." The show will be headlined by stand up comic Shaddy "Feel Good" McCoy, with a performance by improv group Can't Tell Us Nothing.Saturday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.Grooves of Houston, 2300 Pierce$11-$18