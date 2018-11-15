ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedy events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Photo: Bogomil Mihaylov/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from improv shows to standup comedians.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

The Eado Comedy Show





This comedy show offers long-form improv with high-energy characters, fast-paced scenes and other absurdities. The audience helps to provide direction for the show and the performers take it from there.

When: Thursday, November 15, 8 p.m.
Where: CSz Arena, 2201 Preston Road
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Joke Joint Comedy Showcase





This show hosts local comedians, plus guest comedians from all over the country. The venue offers specialty cocktails and a selection of appetizers to enjoy while you watch the show.

When: Thursday, November 15, 8 p.m.
Where: Joke Joint Comedy Showcase, 11460 Fuqua St.
Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Certified Funny Saturday" Starring Comedian Shuler King





Shuler King is the stage name of Frank WIlliams III. He's probably the only active comedian who is also a funeral director, which he does at his family's business when he's not on the road touring. He's opened for some of the bigger names in comedy and has recently gained the spotlight for himself with his YouTube videos.

When: Saturday, November 17, 7 p.m.
Where: Grooves of Houston, 2300 Pierce St.
Price: $14.22

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Woman warns others about online Luke Bryan impersonator
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Disney releases new 'Dumbo' trailer: Watch it here
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Meth found inside townhome prompts drug probe after fire
Lost load of lumber spilled on East Freeway causing delays
1st report released in deadly newlywed helicopter crash
Angleton High School student arrested for weapon on campus
Migrants climb wall as hundreds arrive at US border in Tijuana
Woman warns others about online Luke Bryan impersonator
Prosecutor to make announcement in homeless man GoFundMe case
Woman robbed for 4th time says she was followed home
Show More
Police called on black grad student at West U library
Digital Deal of the Day
Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman giving away 500 turkeys today
Anna Nicole Smith's step-grandson accused of domestic violence
Graphic details come out in fatal Texas-bound Southwest flight
More News