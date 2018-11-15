Comedy events worth seeking out in Houston this week

The Eado Comedy Show

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from improv shows to standup comedians.---This comedy show offers long-form improv with high-energy characters, fast-paced scenes and other absurdities. The audience helps to provide direction for the show and the performers take it from there.Thursday, November 15, 8 p.m.CSz Arena, 2201 Preston Road$5This show hosts local comedians, plus guest comedians from all over the country. The venue offers specialty cocktails and a selection of appetizers to enjoy while you watch the show.Thursday, November 15, 8 p.m.Joke Joint Comedy Showcase, 11460 Fuqua St.$10Shuler King is the stage name of Frank WIlliams III. He's probably the only active comedian who is also a funeral director, which he does at his family's business when he's not on the road touring. He's opened for some of the bigger names in comedy and has recently gained the spotlight for himself with his YouTube videos.Saturday, November 17, 7 p.m.Grooves of Houston, 2300 Pierce St.$14.22