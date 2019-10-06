Comedian Rip Taylor, confetti-throwing staple of 1970s game shows, dies at 84

#BreakingNews - Comedian Rip Taylor died today at the age of 84.

He loved showering audiences with confetti & pulling up his toupee. Taylor spent much of his career on TV, making us laugh! He also hosted the old game show, “The $1.98 Beauty Pageant.” May he R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/348kKIvQjf — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) October 6, 2019

Rest n Peace Mr. Taylor. Loved you, grew up watching you. Thank you for all the laughter you brought me. 🙏🏾 Rip Taylor Dead: Flamboyant Comic, Host of 'The $1.98 Beauty Show' Was 84 https://t.co/x99u23lBid — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 6, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- Comedian Rip Taylor, known for being an exuberant celebrity guest on shows like "Hollywood Squares" and "The Gong Show," has died at age 84, a representative has confirmed.Charles Elmer Taylor had a long career in show business, dating back to appearances on the Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. He was a guest star on countless TV shows, but perhaps is best remembered for entertaining and outrageous appearances on TV game shows and talk shows in the 1970s.He was known for showering himself and his audience with confetti, pulling up his bright toupee and delivering ridiculous one-liners.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.