Co-stars Lauren Cohan, Scott Foley go from serious dramas to comedy in new ABC series 'Whiskey Cavalier'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5171802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jennifer Matarese interviews Lauren Cohen about starring in the new ABC Primetime show.

NEW YORK -- Two secret agents -- one male and the other female -- go into action in "Whiskey Cavalier" as adversaries, become friends and then potentially get even closer to one another.It's the perfect time to catch up to a couple of TV stars at the peak of their powers.Lauren Cohan was one of "The Walking Dead" for eight years, so no wonder she was ready for a change, and so was co-star Scott Foley after five seasons of "Scandal," which was a very dialogue and tonally heavy show.Foley said he was "just trying to switch it up" in the new ABC comedy series.Cohan's fans of her series noticed the change of pace with her not being in the grunge and gore anymore."I'm a much more silly person than a lot of the serious drama," Cohan said. "Not that I don't love doing serious drama."There's plenty of drama when the CIA operative she plays, whose code name is "Fiery Tribune," teams up with Foley's character, "Whisky Cavalier," from the FBI.But the two stars also get to mine plenty of laughs from the scripts as they go about trying to save the world.The guy is trying to get over a bad break up and Foley is not afraid to show his sensitive side."Anytime that you are in touch with your emotions, people recognize that and are much more willing to play ball, whatever the circumstances might be," he said. "And that's what I love about this character."Cohan appreciates her co-star's efforts."It's maturity to know that we can't do everything, to know that we have weaknesses," she said. "It's fallacy to believe that we can do it alone or that we aren't affected by things."