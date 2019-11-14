country music awards

CMA names Jenee Fleenor first female musician of the year

Jenee Fleenor, left, and Blake Shelton perform "God's Country" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Fiddle player Jenee Fleenor made history Wednesday night as the first woman to win the CMA Award for musician of the year.



According to her official Grand Ole Opry biography, the Arkansas native has been honored as the CMA Touring Musician of the Year in 2015 and was a 2019 Music Row Album All-Star Winner. She has toured with Steven Tyler, Martina McBride, Terri Clark and Don Williams and is currently a member of Blake Shelton's band.

Click here to see a full list of 2019 CMA Awards winners and nominees.

Fleenor has written music for Shelton, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Gretchen Wilson, Kathy Mattea and Del McCoury and has also performed as a singer.

On Wednesday evening, Fleenor played alongside Shelton during the CMA Awards telecast as he performed his hit song "God's Country."

Steel guitarist Paul Franklin, guitarist Mac McAnally, banjo/guitarist Ilya Toshinskiy and guitarist Derek Wells were also nominated for musician of the year.

SEE ALSO: CMAS 2019 red carpet fashion
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusiccountry music awardswomen
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
CMAS 2019 red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
Country's female stars kick off CMA Awards
Jennifer Nettles calls for gender equality with CMAs dress
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plumber who died at trench cave-in shouted 'Help me!'
UNSOLVED: 'Killing Fields' victim identified 33 years later
Video shows jail sexual assault that led to prosecutor's firing
'The 13th Man' revisits the deadly Texas A&M bonfire
Liquid cocaine discovered in shampoo bottles at IAH
How Deputy Dhaliwal's family is coping months after his murder
Justin Verlander wins 2nd Cy Young Award in close vote
Show More
Dad charged after 3-year-old accidentally shot, killed himself
Cocaine mailed to Houston police with list of names
Incredibly rare clouded leopard cubs born at Houston Zoo
Wild chase through quiet street captured on doorbell cam
Man wanted in road rage shooting of student on Halloween
More TOP STORIES News