Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban released a video Tuesday that showed him promoting his counter-terrorism unit to Chuck Norris.The martial arts aficionado and actor met Orban on a recent visit to Budapest, when he greeted the prime minister with a hug.In the video, the prime minister personally drives Norris to meet the country's counter-terrorism unit, which Orban described as the highest level and quality of defending the people.Norris and Orban are seen watching the men in army fatigues wrestle, swing kettle-bells and perform a raid.