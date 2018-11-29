ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hungary's Prime Minister has a new American friend: Chuck Norris

EMBED </>More Videos

Hungary's Orban meets with Chuck Norris.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban released a video Tuesday that showed him promoting his counter-terrorism unit to Chuck Norris.

The martial arts aficionado and actor met Orban on a recent visit to Budapest, when he greeted the prime minister with a hug.

In the video, the prime minister personally drives Norris to meet the country's counter-terrorism unit, which Orban described as the highest level and quality of defending the people.

Norris and Orban are seen watching the men in army fatigues wrestle, swing kettle-bells and perform a raid.
