chris harrison

Chris Harrison will not host 'The Bachelorette' next season

Chris Harrison will not be back to host the next season of 'The Bachelorette,' according to Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.

The media companies released a joint statement late Friday night regarding the announcement.

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of 'The Bachelorette.' We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within 'The Bachelor' franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

The announcement comes after the television personality stepped aside from his role as host of "The Bachelor" franchise last month after defending a frontrunner on the current season of the show who had come under scrutiny for photos that surfaced from her past on social media.

In a statement posted to Instagram at the time, Harrison said he was "deeply remorseful" and apologized to "the Black community, to the BIPOC community."

In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthe bachelorettebachelorthe bachelorchris harrisonbachelorette
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRIS HARRISON
'Bachelor' Matt picks his final 2 after Fantasy Suite dates
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
'The Women Tell All' features mean girl apologies, closure with Matt
Emmanuel Acho to host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maskless woman arrested in Galveston day after mandate lifted
Spring break forecast brings 2 cool fronts in next week
Deputies search for man accused of killing mother-in-law
20 and 21-year-old siblings killed in quadruple shooting
Meet the women at NASA taking us back to the moon
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Weekend closures coming to I-10, Hwy 90 and Westpark Tollway
Show More
Houston economy is actually worse than first reported, data shows
Houstonians going out more after end of mask mandate, data shows
Galveston Co. looking for volunteers to administer vaccines
Teacher resigns after 'allegations' emerge, CCISD says
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
More TOP STORIES News