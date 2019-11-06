Chris Brown posts home address on social media while promoting yard sale at Los Angeles home

The controversial singer, songwriter and actor posted details about the sale on Tuesday, encouraging fans to buy "significantly marked-down, high end designer items."
The sale will be held between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brown's home, according to the flyer. Brown added it will be a "2 day event" but did not release details about the second day.
Los Angeles police said Wednesday morning they were aware of the event and officers had been assigned to the location. Officers at the scene said the sale may be shut down by the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety due to trucks transporting items in and out of the home, which is in violation of city code.
About two dozen people had already arrived at the home by 5 a.m., including a fan who said he drove down from San Francisco overnight.
"Just getting a chance to come here is just all fun within itself," he said. "Just to get a chance to own a piece of something that he has would honestly just be a great thing to have, like, in a collection for myself."
The 30-year-old singer previously shared his home address online during a spat with Offset in February in which he urged the Migos rapper to come to his house to fight claiming, "My address ain't no secret spot."
Brown's six-bedroom house has made headlines over the years, including last year when California Department of Fish and Wildlife agents seized an illegal pet monkey and in 2015 when armed suspects broke in and locked Brown's aunt inside a closet while they ransacked the home.
Since moving to the home in 2015, Los Angeles police received several complaints from neighbors about Brown, including in 2016 when residents claimed he was riding an ATV and doing doughnuts around the neighborhood.
It's unclear if Brown will be home during the yard sale.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.