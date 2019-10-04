Arts & Entertainment

Chip and Joanna Gaines opening boutique hotel

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- From homes to hotels, the former reality TV couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are hoping to boost tourism in Waco.

The couple is planning to tackle their next big project - a boutique hotel.

SEE MORE: Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines opening coffee shop

The couple will make their dreams come try by renovating a nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Waco near their Magnolia Market.

The hotel will feature a grand ballroom, full restaurant, rooftop terrace, and café.

The hotel doesn't have a name yet, but it's slated to open by 2021.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines turn fixer upper into hot Waco restaurant
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwacocelebrityhotel
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed during mobile home fire in north Harris Co.
Man struck by lightning in Spring
New Astros mural at Minute Maid Park featuring famous stare
Restaurants to see more business during Astros' playoff run
What to know before heading to the Astros postseason game
Amber Alert in Houston canceled, was result of domestic disturbance
Teen in serious condition after being hit by car in Crosby
Show More
Check out new art or bike the bayous this weekend
Chick-fil-A has one of the slowest drive-thrus, study says
Houston mayor says crime rates down, but rivals disagree
"Gas can man" arrested on Gulf Fwy
Father, son build 3D printed Lamborghini
More TOP STORIES News