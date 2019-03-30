Cher adds 14 new U.S. stops to her 'Here We Go Again' tour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- World-renowned entertainer, Cher has added 14 new shows to her North American "Here We Go Again" tour.The new dates will follow her sold-out European leg, beginning in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 19.Cher will then stop in San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Boston and New Orleans.She is also scheduled to conclude with three stops in Texas including Houston, San Antonio and a final stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 5 at 10 a.m. onApril 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints ArenaApril 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo CenterApril 22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaApril 24 - Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire CentreApril 26 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank CenterApril 28 - Boston, MA @ TD GardenApril 30 - Springfield, MA @ MassMutual CenterMay 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays CenterMay 3 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential CenterMay 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel ArenaMay 10 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise CenterMay 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv ForumMay 14 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center OmahaMay 16 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier CenterMay 18 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy CenterNov 19 - Portland, OR @ Moda CenterNov 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase CenterNov 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River ArenaNov 25 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi CenterNov 27 - Chicago, IL @ United CenterNov 29 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaDec 03 - New York, NY @ Madison Square GardenDec 06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo CenterDec 08 - Boston, MA @ TD GardenDec 10 - Washington, DC @ Capital One ArenaDec 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King CenterDec 15 - Houston, TX @ Toyota CenterDec 17 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T CenterDec 19 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center