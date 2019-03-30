Cher adds 14 new U.S. stops to her 'Here We Go Again' tour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- World-renowned entertainer, Cher has added 14 new shows to her North American "Here We Go Again" tour.
The new dates will follow her sold-out European leg, beginning in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 19.
Cher will then stop in San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Boston and New Orleans.
She is also scheduled to conclude with three stops in Texas including Houston, San Antonio and a final stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 5 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.
CHER'S UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
April 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
April 22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 24 - Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
April 26 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
April 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 30 - Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center
May 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
May 3 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
May 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 10 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
May 14 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
May 16 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 18 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov 19 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Nov 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Nov 25 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Nov 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov 29 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Dec 03 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Dec 06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Dec 08 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Dec 10 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Dec 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Dec 15 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Dec 17 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Dec 19 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
