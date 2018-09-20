ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Check out the new trailer for 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2'

EMBED </>More Videos

In "Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2," Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's video game, Sugar Rush. (Disney)

The newest trailer for "Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" is here!

Disney's upcoming film leaves Litwak's video arcade behind and ventures into the world of the internet, which may or may not survive Ralph's wrecking. Ralph, the video game bad guy voiced by John C. Reilly, and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's video game, Sugar Rush.

In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet-the netizens-to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site "BuzzzTube."

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2" hits theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneymovie newstrailers
Related
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 ways to make the most of your weekend in Houston
Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini with 20 games
Maroon 5 reportedly tapped to perform Super Bowl halftime
'Black Panther' director joins LeBron James on 'Space Jam 2'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Robbers tie up parents, 4 kids after forcing their way into home
Sushi and water fight spark chase and standoff in W. Houston
3 killed in shooting at warehouse in Maryland
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Alzheimer's disease and dementia to double in US
Suspect stabs couple over towed rental car in NE Houston
MISSING: 14-year-old girl disappears after leaving party
Man dead after killing his parents at retirement community
Show More
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
Remnants of hurricane, tropical depression combine over Texas
Highway patrol catches driver using dummy in carpool lane
'I'M ALIVE': Mom and son's Toyota hit by falling DEA plane
3 arrested for funeral fund scam that included photos of boy
More News