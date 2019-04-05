cominguproses

GMA premieres Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- The Bachelorette premiered its enchanting new promo of Hannah Brown's season on Good Morning America Friday.

It shows the current reigning Miss Alabama stripping off her crown, sash, and princess skirt to leave her standing in a powder blue romper.



So she's shedding her beauty-queen persona and featuring a new empowered look.

Hannah "Beast" is ready to date more than two dozen men and find her perfect match.

The promo says, "Think you know her? Think again."

Well, you can find out for yourself when The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 13th at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthannah brownthe bacheloretteabccominguprosesabc premieresgood morning america
COMINGUPROSES
Luke steals the show on 'The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All'
'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams engaged
'Bachelorette' Hannah reveals who was in the windmill
4 rose stunner on 'Bachelorette' hometown dates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News