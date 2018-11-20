Cheap flights from Houston to Louisville, and what to do once you're there

It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Houston to Louisville in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Flight deals to Louisville
The cheapest flights between Houston and Louisville are if you leave on February 7 and return from Kentucky on February 10. United currently has roundtrip tickets for $204.
There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Houston on January 17 and return from Louisville on January 21, Alaska Airlines can get you there and back for $2,842 roundtrip.
Top Louisville hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Louisville's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Brown Hotel (335 W. Broadway)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Brown Hotel. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.
This hotel is located close to the airport. Attractions in the neighborhood include the Louisville Palace and Fourth Street Live. Other attractions include the Muhammed Ali Center.
The 21c Museum Hotel Louisville (700 W. Main St.)
Another 4.9-star option is The 21c Museum Hotel Louisville, which has rooms for $159/night.
Attractions in the neighborhood include the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft, the Muhammed Ali Center, and the Louisville Slugger Museum.
Local restaurant picks
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Louisville has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse (325 W. Main St.)
Another popular dining destination is Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, with 4.9 stars from 11 reviews.
Styled after the great New York City steakhouses of long ago, this Jeff Ruby Steakhouse has an energy all its own. The menu features dry aged USDA prime beef, as well as some local favorites. Seafood lovers will be delighted with the fresh raw and sushi bar, as well as the seafood entrees.
"This classic steakhouse is famous in Louisville. Go here for a great view and one of the best steaks in town, " wrote reviewer Kelly. "It is a pricier option for dining in Louisville, but a romantic spot for a night out."
El Taco Luchador (938 Baxter Ave.)
Also worth considering is El Taco Luchador.
"Great on Tuesdays, and with tequila. The menu is nicely crafted, and has options for the picky eaters," wrote Kelly.
Jack Fry's (1007 Bardstown Road)
Finally, there's Jack Fry's.
"For a bit of Louisville history, as well as a southern-influenced American meal, check out Jack Fry's, " wrote Meg."This local favorite preserves a romantic notion of the 1930s American bootlegger/gambler with a heart, and serves up some great cuts of pork and beef."
What to see and do in Louisville
To round out your trip, Louisville offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Kentucky Derby (700 Central Ave.)
The top-rated visitor attraction in Louisville, according to Skyscanner, is Kentucky Derby.
"This world famous horse race that is held annually in Louisville is by far the most popular attraction this city has to offer, " wrote visitor Kelly. "The Derby happens the first Saturday in May capping the two week long Kentucky derby festival."
Big Four Bridge (1101 River Road)
Big Four Bridge is another popular destination.
"The Big Four Bridge is a pedestrian bridge over the Ohio River, connecting Louisville with Jeffersonville, Indiana, " wrote visitor Steve. "The bridge at one point had been a railroad bridge crossing the river. It is lit up in neon colors from dusk to about 1 a.m."
Churchill Downs (700 Central Ave.)
Finally, consider checking out Churchill Downs.
Opened in 1875, Churchill Downs has hosted the Kentucky Derby for more than 130 years. A popular horse racing venue, designated a National Historic Landmark in 1986, it can house up to 150,000 people during peak competitions. Additional attractions on premises include the Kentucky Derby Museum, featuring exhibits on the history of the race track and the Kentucky Derby.