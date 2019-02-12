Charity events worth seeking out in Houston this week

From planting trees to fundraising event for the American Heart Association, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
3rd Annual VOX Beer Summit
First, start the weekend off with the third annual VOX Beer Summit on Friday at Eureka Heights Brew Co. Presented by Vox culture, which is an advocacy organization to benefit the Houston community, the free event will introduce the theme for 2019, "Rise Above." The goal behind Rise Above is to educate, raise awareness, fundraise and develop creative social action projects that address a variety of mental health stigmas Houstonians face daily, according to the promoter of the event.
Following the theme, the summit is a chance to address the challenges, determine a course of action to tackle these issues and give and receive feedback regarding concerns and past experiences.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Eureka Heights Brew Co, 941 W. 18th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Trees for Houston: Pizza and Planting
Next, The Currents, Buffalo Bayou Partnerships YP Group and Redbuds are joining forces on Saturday to plant trees in Buffalo Bend Nature Park. Following all of the hard work of digging and planting, relax as pizza will be provided by Pink's Pizza, while Saint Arnold Brewing Company is donating its craft beer. The Currents, according to its website, is "dedicated to enhancing Houston's historic waterway, and raising awareness of Buffalo Bayou among Houston's young professional community.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.
Where: Buffalo Bend Nature Park, 2300 S. Sgt MacArio Garcia Drive
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Houston Heart Ball "Imagine with Heart"
And finally, the American Heart Association is holding its annual "Houston Heart Ball" on Saturday at the Hilton Americas. According to the promoter of the black-tie event, "each year, community members, medical professionals and corporate leaders come together for an unforgettable evening celebrating the arts, culture and the philanthropic spirit of the Houston community. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner, tasty cocktails, live and silent auctions, entertainment and dancing. This year's theme, Imagine with Heart, will bring a whimsical essence to the evening, encouraging guests to imagine a world where longer, healthier lives exist, and fill guests with hope as they celebrate the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association."
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m.
Where: Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St.
Price: $1000+
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets