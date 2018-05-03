ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chance to have lunch with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

Film fans are being offered the chance to have lunch with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill. (KFSN)

Film fans are being offered the chance to have lunch with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill.

It's part of a competition on social media which is running in line with Red Nose Day USA.

The winner will be flown to London to meet Richard Curtis, who wrote the 1999 romantic comedy.

Curtis will give the winner a tour of the film's famous sites including Portobello Road Market and William Thacker's bookshop.

Then they will have lunch with Grant himself, a picnic in the film's titular location.

To top it off, the lucky winner will stay at the Ritz. The very hotel where Anna Scott, played by Julia Roberts, stays in the film.

LINK: Enter to win Hugh Grant Notting Hill picnic
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviecontests
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Show More
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
More News