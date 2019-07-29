Arts & Entertainment

Chance The Rapper to bring 'Big Day' tour to Houston this fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Toyota Center has a "Big Day" coming up in October.

Grammy-winning artist Chance The Rapper has tapped the venue for a stop on his upcoming North American tour supporting his debut album.

Chance has scheduled the Houston stop for Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.

Chance, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, recently released his debut album "Big Day." Before that, the 26-year-old gained fame from his mixtapes, including 2016's "Coloring Book," which won him the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Bennett has also supported various art, music and community programs in his native Chicago.

In between all of that, Chance is also a father and social media personality, already using his notoriety to bring back a popular seasonal menu item at Wendy'ss.

Tickets go on sale at the Toyota Center website.

